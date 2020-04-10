Ali Fazal, Surbhi Jyoti star in Vishal Mishra's new song on past love

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Vishal Mishra has come up with a song that talks about his past love experience. Its music video sees Ali Fazal pairing up with Surbhi Jyoti.

Talking about the song titled "Aaj bhi", Vishal told IANS: "It is a very personal experience for me. Also, it's the most universal thing that we are talking about. There are songs about break-up and love, but nobody talks about the time when you have a break-up and you move on in life. You reach somewhere else but you still miss that person, that memory or that moment."

"We might be married, successful, happy or with somebody or even single, but we still miss that little moment of understanding. I feel everybody has gone through love and lost love. This song will surely remind them of their beautiful moments. This is for that part of your heart which is not understood by anybody... This song will become a companion then," he added.

"Aaj bhi" has been put together by Vishal, who has sung, composed and written it. Its music video stars Ali and Surbhi, and is directed by Gurmmeet Singh of "Mirzapur" fame.

Ali shared: "Honestly, it's weird as I have never been this excited for a music video and I think this is because there is something very genuine about 'Aaj bhi'. And Vishal with his soulful and power-packed voice, has already taken it to a level where I thought I couldn't do anything, but I think somewhere it comes together beautifully with Gurmmeet's direction. We had to show two different lives, I think that was the biggest challenge for us as we had to bring out these small nuances that I was trying to focus on as it's difficult to sum up the entire life in a few minutes in a song."

"'Aaj bhi' will remind us about that one ex who has meant a lot to us, and been there in our lives and made big differences. There is a huge part of us made up of these little fragments as we move along in life and I hope that people can have this conversation now that the song is finally out!" he added.

Commenting on the track, Surbhi said: "This is my first project with Ali and VYRL Originals and I was super excited and then I heard this song I was like ‘oh my God!', Vishal has sung it so beautifully and the composition of the song is so smooth and touching."

"I am grateful that I got to feature in 'Aaj bhi' because when I heard it for the first time, I was in love with it. I really enjoyed working thoroughly with the team be it production, direction or be it Ali. I got very lucky with this project because I really enjoyed it. I am looking forward to the response which I am pretty sure it will be positive, and people will love it!"

VYRL Originals is Universal Music India's platform dedicated to promoting and building the category and culture of non-film music in India.