Ali Merchant has grown 'wiser in love' after two failed marriages

Television actor Ali Merchant has opened up about his faith in love and also about his current mindset for coming into a new relationship.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/21/2023 - 09:15
Ali Merchant

MUMBAI : Television actor Ali Merchant has opened up about his faith in love and also about his current mindset for coming into a new relationship.

Ali said: "Surely setbacks affect each one of us, and people with a beating heart like me suffer a bit more. But life keeps going. I never let my personal life affect my professional life."

"I kept on moving forward with all my energy but deep down, all those things kept on hurting, and it affected me to the core. I used to keep myself caught up in some work to get diverted from those unnecessary thoughts, so my mind took a long time to come out of it, but it impacted me a lot."

The actor also talked about the importance of love for him.

He said: "What are we on this planet for if we can't love anymore? One becomes a living corpse the day he loses the ability to love, and I definitely ain't one. I believe in the power of love, and when I am surrounded by the positive energy of love, I can achieve and accomplish even the toughest things in my life. So for me, love is everything, and falling in love is the wrong phrase; I will always rise in love," he added.

Asked if he's afraid of trolls if he decides to get married the third time, the actor said: "Trolls are now part of any successful person's life; that's why they are talking about us and not vice versa. One must treat it as a cost of being famous. And some people will troll you even when you do good things, so whatever you do, you can't make everyone happy."

"The only thing I always keep in mind is that whatever I feel is good for me and my family, I do it, no matter what people say about it."

Ali Merchant concluded by opening up his heart about how suffocated he feels about his love life after two heartbreaks.

He said: "The two heartbreaks made me a little bit wiser in love, and I don't like to make the same mistakes again."

Ali has been part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Lock Up season 1, and Bandini, among other shows.

SOURCE-IANS

Ali Merchant Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai LOCK UP SEASON 1 Bandini TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/21/2023 - 09:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Junooniyat: Mesmerized! Jordan lost in Elahi’s beauty as she enters the function
MUMBAI:Colors channel is here with a new show Junooniyat. Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions is...
Rohit Bose Roy on the years after 'Swabhimaan': 'I didn't know what I was doing'
MUMBAI : Popular actor Rohit Bose Roy looked back at his journey of almost three decades. He minces no words when he...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Romantic! Angad tries to convince Sahiba to shift to his bedroom
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What! Aarohi gives an ultimatum to Manjiri and Abhimanyu
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Sara Ali Khan explains why she enjoys being 'an Indian desi girl'
MUMBAI :  Sara Ali Khan believes that the relatability of her characters comes from the fact that she strongly relates...
Pandya Store: What! Aarushi plots something big against Dhara
MUMBAI:Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists....
Recent Stories
Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan explains why she enjoys being 'an Indian desi girl'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rohit Bose Roy
Rohit Bose Roy on the years after 'Swabhimaan': 'I didn't know what I was doing'
has been a learning experience
For Rohitashv Gour, 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' has been a learning experience
700km from Mumbai to Panchgani
Kanwar Dhillon does the ride of his life: 700km from Mumbai to Panchgani
Exclusive! Anita Raj aka Bua Dadi talks about her exit from Saavi ki Savari, saying “I am going to miss this character a lot, Bu
Exclusive! Anita Raj aka Bua Dadi talks about her exit from Saavi ki Savari, saying “I am going to miss this character a lot, But…”,Read for the Full Story!
1
CELEBRATIONS! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin cast celebrates Sanyogeeta Bhave aka Amba’s birthday on sets, check out
Rohit
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Rohit Shetty begins the shoot for the new season and announces it with a video showing his injury says “Might have started the year with a few broken bones but now gearing up to break a few rules of action!”