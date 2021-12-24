Ali Merchant to reboot his acting career after 8 years with romantic murder mystery ‘Libaas’

MUMBAI: Actor Ali Merchant has been impressing the fans over time with his amazing acting contribution across platforms.

(Also Read: HILARIOUS: Saif Ali Khan’s prank would have got ex-wife Amruta Singh ‘ALMOST KILLED’ , reveals Sara Ali Khan!)

We have seen some amazing shades of the actor and winning the hearts of the fans. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Do Hanson Ka Jodha, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha are some of the projects coming from the side of the actor. Now, he will be returning to the screen after eight years with his upcoming show ‘Libaas’, which is a romantic murder mystery.

On being part of ‘Libaas’, the actor shares, “Being on-screen and on set after 8-9 years feels wonderful. It’s the story that made me say ‘yes’ to the show as well as the director’s perception. ‘Libaas’ is a romantic murder mystery, is what I can reveal as of now and I portray an angry unconventional cop’s character. Hope the audiences are as excited to see me on screen as I am to be back.”

The show, which has just gone on floors in Mumbai, also stars Krip Suri, Indraneel Bhatacharya and Vikas Verma. The show is being bankrolled by Vibhu Agarwal, CEO and founder of ULLU Digital, and will premiere soon on the ULLU app.

Keep reading this space for more information.

(Also Read: Exclusive! "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will always remain close to my heart" - Ali Merchant on his most loved projects)

CREDIT: Koimoi