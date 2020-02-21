Aliya Ghosh to bring major twists & turns in Star Bharat' RadhaKrishn

MUMBAI: Star Bharat’ popular mythological show RadhaKrishn which has continued to enthrall its viewers featuring Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh in lead roles.
The show will soon showcase a new track which will also feature the marriage of Krishn and Satyabhama.
The talented Aliya Ghosh will be seen as the new character - Satyabhama. Today’s episode highlights the Mahashivrati puja with Shiv and Parvati in disguise and Sudhama, Krishn’ best friend as the Maha pundit.
To know more about Aliya’s character as Satyabhama…
