Aliya Ghosh to bring major twists & turns in Star Bharat' RadhaKrishn

MUMBAI: Star Bharat’ popular mythological show RadhaKrishn which has continued to enthrall its viewers featuring Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh in lead roles.

The show will soon showcase a new track which will also feature the marriage of Krishn and Satyabhama.

The talented Aliya Ghosh will be seen as the new character - Satyabhama . Today’s episode highlights the Mahashivrati puja with Shiv and Parvati in disguise and Sudhama, Krishn’ best friend as the Maha pundit.

To know more about Aliya’s character as Satyabhama…