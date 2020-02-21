News

Aliya Ghosh to bring major twists & turns in Star Bharat' RadhaKrishn

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Feb 2020 04:08 PM

MUMBAI: Star Bharat’ popular mythological show RadhaKrishn which has continued to enthrall its viewers featuring Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh in lead roles.

The show will soon showcase a new track which will also feature the marriage of Krishn and Satyabhama.

The talented Aliya Ghosh will be seen as the new character - SatyabhamaToday’s episode highlights the Mahashivrati puja with Shiv and Parvati in disguise and Sudhama, Krishn’ best friend as the Maha pundit.

To know more about Aliya’s character as Satyabhama…

Tags Star Bharat RadhaKrishn Sumedh Mudgalkar Mallika Singh Aliya Ghosh Maha pundit Shiv Parvati TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan actors on Indian Idol season 11 finale

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan actors on Indian Idol...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which actress' braids inspires you the most?

Drashti Dhami
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the ANUSORU DESIGN better?

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here