Aliya to reveal's her true colors: Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka 24th January 2020: Written Update

24 Jan 2020 11:53 PM

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Roshni's mom taunts Aman on having baby Roshni support Aman. Parven tells everyone that the baby is so cute that she feels like stealing. Baby is not eating food Aman complains to her about her making style and she added extra salt Roshni feels jealous because Aman still remembers her likes and dislikes. Aliya gets call we're guy tells her about Roshni Aman'wife told him they need a house on rent.

Aman tells Roshni to trust him and she lives in heart Aliya gets jealous of their bond Meanwhile Tabizi gets shocked when Parven's ring fall in her solution. Bajigar and Roshni save baby falling from Kridel Aman are happy that Roshni and baby are getting close. Aman shows a glimpse of her London trip. Roshni is happy. Aliya crops her pictures with Aman to make Roshni jealous Roshni was about to open but Dadi calls her.

