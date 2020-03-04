Alka Ji never wanted Udit and me to be friends, jokes Kumar Sanu on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs

MUMBAI: After seven successful seasons of ruling reality television and winning audiences over with melodious renditions and dhamakedaar performances by its phenomenally talented child singers, Zee TV’s marquee singing reality show for kids Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs is back with season 8. The new season has witnessed the legends of Indian music- Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu as judges and the popular anchor Maniesh Paul as the host. With the talent and camaraderie of judges and contestants along with Maniesh’s comic timing, the audience is in for delightful weekends all through the season of this perfect mix of a music-talent show.

The Holi special episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs will be a treat for the fans as the viewers will also get to witness the friendly camaraderie between the three judges. In fact, Kumar Sanu opened up about his so called rift with Udit Narayan. He revealed, “A lot of people created misunderstandings between Udit Ji and me. But I am glad to say that as of now, all those misunderstandings between us have been clarified.”

The singer went ahead and pulled Alka ji’s leg and joked”Actually, Alka Ji never wanted me to be friends with Udit Ji.”The friendly banter amongst the three judges was definitely entertaining. Kumar Sanu further added, “Thanks to Zee, Udit and I have bonded in the past few months. When we actually got to know each other, we developed a very nice chemistry. A lot of people used to put bad things in our minds, but we are great friends now”.