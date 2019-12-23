Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu roped in as judges for Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'll Champs' 8th season; Jay Bhanushali to host

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with the daily dose of exclusive news.

We've been at the forefront in reporting updates about singing reality show on Zee Tv Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'll Champs season 8. We exclusively reported about that the show might hit the TV screens by 22nd of February 2020. (Read Here: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs to go on floors on ...)

Now, the latest update is that Tellychakkar.com has exclusively learned that yester year singers Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu have been roped in as the esteemed judges for the show while the project will be hosted by spontaneous and extremely fun host Jay Bhanushali.

The makers have brought in a completely new panel of judges and host to cater freshness to its 8th season.

The season 7 of the show was host by Ravi Dubey while Richa Sharma, Shaan and Amaal Malik judged the show and a 14 year old Sugandha Date lifted the winners trophy.

