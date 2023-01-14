Is all between the Parineeti co-stars Ankur Verma and Anchal Sahu? Find out!x

Audiences love the cast of the show and they are always curious to find out what is going on behind the scenes and how the actors get along and if the shooting process is fun.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 01/14/2023 - 20:11
MUMBAI: Parineetii is one of the most loved TV shows among the audience due to its intriguing storyline and unique plot as the story comprises one man getting married to two women who are friends.

The fans love the chemistry of Aanchal Sahu aka Parineet, Tanvi Dogra aka Neetii and Ankur Verma aka Rajeev.

A sacred bond of marriage tangles the lives of Parineet, Neeti, and Raj. Fate leads two best friends to marry the same man ensuing a complicated love triangle.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Parineeti: Parineet will confess her feelings for Rajeev but here’s the twist

Ankur Verma plays the lead role of Rajeev on the show and is adored by the fans he often expresses his gratitude to the fans for the amount of love that they give him.

Ankur is quite active on social media and quite active on social media and often takes to the site to share sneak peeks and fun behind the scenes from his personal and professional lives.

He recently shared a photo  with with costar Tanvi Dogra and actor Dharti Bhatt at the marine drive and while fans are aware that all of them are friends, it has raised a question in the mind of the fans about why they never see Anchal Sahu hanging out with Ankur and Tanvi and well the answer is simple because Tanvi and Ankur are really good friends and because they also have friends in common. But that does not mean that there is any animosity towards Anchal. All is good and well between the leads of the show and they get along fine. 

In the meanwhile Check out the fun photo of Tanvi and Ankur hanging out: 

Meanwhile on the show, Rajiv realizes now that Pari is locked in a coffin according to something heard which was supposedly a tune played in Churches. Monty, Rajiv and Neeti arrive at the location and Rajiv and Monty look for Pari around in the graveyard.

Rajiv finally saved her and they all reunited. Now Pari is home but is restless as she has to once again see Rajiv and Neeti and they both are happy together. However, Pari confesses that she still loves Rajiv and it is very tough for her to see him with someone else and it is no one else but Neeti.

On the other hand, Neeti is with an unconscious Vishal and wants some answers about Pari.

Also read: Exclusive! Parineeti: Parineet will confess her feelings for Rajeev but here’s the twist

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 01/14/2023 - 20:11

