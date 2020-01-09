All hail Queen Yasmine on Sony SAB’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga

MUMBAI: The rightful Queen of Baghdad is here! Shehzadi Yasmine, will soon be crowned as the Queen in a thrilling coronation ceremony that will bring the viewers to the edge of their seats. Sony SAB’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga is set to bring a dhamakedar turn in the upcoming episodes as Aladdin (Siddharth Nigam) and Yasmine (Avneet Kaur) start their journey to find Yasmine’s ancestral crown, Noor-E-Taj.



Baghdad is under the attack of zombies, who are making their way through the kingdom towards the palace. Yasmine and Aladdin ask Bulbul Chacha for help where he reveals that the key to end the zombie apocalypse is through a royal crown which is in Hindustan, in the safe hands of Yasmine’s great-great Grandmother, Zohra Zabeen.



Aladdin and Yasmine make their way to Hindustan where they face numerous hurdles to find Zohra Zabeen. As they find Zohra Zabeen, the duo is informed that when Yasmine will be crowned as the Queen, only then will the crown work its magic as she is the rightful heir to Noor-E-Taj. On the other hand, zombies finally make their way inside the palace where Zafar (Aamir Dalvi) is hiding out and take over the royal palace.



Will Yasmine be able save her Kingdom? Will she be crowned at the right time?



Avneet Kaur, essaying the role of Yasmine said, “Yasmine has a great challenge ahead of her. Her kingdom is under attack and she is the only key which can save her Kingdom. The upcoming episodes are packed with thrill and suspense. The circumstances in which Yasmine becomes the queen are dangerous yet exciting and it reflects the true warrior and the rightful Queen in her. The viewers will witness a new side of Yasmine and I hope they appreciate it as I have thoroughly enjoyed essaying the role and worked hard to do justice to it.”