All is not well between these former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's former co-stars and trio Mohena Singh, Rishi Dev, and Gaurav Wadhwa, popular as RiMoRav, are a digital favourite. The trio has put together some crazy videos and created a separate fan base for themselves.



But now, there is sad news for all their fans. As per media reports, all is not well between the trio. As per sources, 'Mohena, Rishi, and Gaurav had become close friends over the course of time. However, in the last few weeks, things haven't been too good between the trio. The differences are such that it has affected their friendship and working relationship. Mohena even shared a cryptic post on social media about the same. The trio will be meeting today to discuss their future course of action.'