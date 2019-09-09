News

All is not well between these former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Sep 2019 07:18 PM

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's former co-stars and trio Mohena Singh, Rishi Dev, and Gaurav Wadhwa, popular as RiMoRav, are a digital favourite. The trio has put together some crazy videos and created a separate fan base for themselves.

But now, there is sad news for all their fans. As per media reports, all is not well between the trio. As per sources, 'Mohena, Rishi, and Gaurav had become close friends over the course of time. However, in the last few weeks, things haven't been too good between the trio. The differences are such that it has affected their friendship and working relationship. Mohena even shared a cryptic post on social media about the same. The trio will be meeting today to discuss their future course of action.'

Tags > Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Star Plus, Mohena Singh, Rishi Dev, and Gaurav Wadhwa, RiMoRav,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Shabbana Mullani
Shabbana Mullani
Siddharth Arora
Siddharth Arora
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Sara Khan
Sara Khan

past seven days