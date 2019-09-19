All’s NOT WELL with Mohsin Khan

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohsin Khan is known for his impeccable acting skills and dashing looks.

The handsome lad enjoys a massive fan following among fans.



However, there’s sad news surrounding the actor.



Mohsin Khan is down with dengue.



The actor informed his followeres about the same by tweeting on social media.



He wrote, 'Down with dengue. Be careful staying outdoors for too long guys.. i'll be up n runnin soon inshallah ;)'



See the tweet.

After Mohsin tweeted about it, fans started to pour in their good wishes for him in comments.



Talking about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the show recently achieved a milestone by completing 3000 episodes. A grand function was held to celebrate the occasion wherein actors gave different performances and expressed their happiness and gratitude towards the makers and the audience.



Well, we hope Mohsin gets back to the pink of his health soon.



Post your wishes for him in the comments section below.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.