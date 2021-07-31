All the actors are talented and I am working with them for the first time so it is new energy for me: Ali Asgar on Zee Comedy Show

MUMBAI: Ali Asgar has entertained us for a long time now playing different character roles.

He is famous for playing Dadi in The Kapil Sharma Show and now he will be seen in new light. In a press conference, Ali spoke about what different is he planning to bring through his stint in the show in terms of comedy.

Ali shared, “Over here, it is not a particular character that I am playing. There is physical comedy, gags, group gags and stand up comedy too. There are different sets like miniature sets, 90 degrees and we have trie many new things. There are many directors and we are looking forward to it. All the actors are talented and I am working with them for the first time so it is new energy for me. “

Premiering on 31st July and airing every Sat-Sun at 10 PM on Zee TV, the reality show will regale viewers with the entire spectrum of comedy ranging from visual comedy to stand-up to funny skits to parodies and even spoofs. The show boasts of some of the country’s best comedians and artistes putting their funny foot forward in a bid to make the show’s judge - none other than the witty and humorous ace choreographer-turned-filmmaker Farah Khan LOL her heart out.

