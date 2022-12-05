ALL THINGS LOVE! Meet Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant's real life Akshara from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Currently, Swarna and Suhasini tell Abhimanyu that he can take Akshara with him after 11 days. They were just pulling his leg but Abhimanyu got worried. They then ask him to recite something and then only he will be able to take Akshara. Abhimanyu recites an interesting poem and leaves everyone impressed.

Then, it's time for Akshara's bidaai and she gets emotional as she bids adieu to her family. Swarna tells her that she will have to take care of the whole family now and Akshara tells her that she is really scared if she is not able to live up to everyone's expectations.

Well, Aarohi is a little upset that after everything gets resolved but she is leaving the family. Aaru's real life Akshara is not Pranali but her adorable sister Vipasa. Check out the adorables:

In the upcoming episode, Akshara and Abhimanyu reach the Birla house and Akshara tells him that she is excited to enter her new home. However, they find the doors closed. Akshara gets upset seeing this and so Abhimanyu tells her that the profession his family is in their time is not theirs but of the patients.

