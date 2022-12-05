ALL THINGS LOVE! Meet Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant's real life Akshara from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Akshara and Abhimanyu reach the Birla house and Akshara tells him that she is excited to enter her new home. However, they find the doors closed. Akshara gets upset seeing this and so Abhimanyu tells her that the profession his family is in their time is not theirs but of the patients.
Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 03:15
Karishma Sawant

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'I have told Pranali that I will only do her Kanyadan in reality' Kairav aka Mayank Arora opens up on the Kanyadan scene in #AbhiRaKiShaadi, Kaishu's bond and more

Currently, Swarna and Suhasini tell Abhimanyu that he can take Akshara with him after 11 days. They were just pulling his leg but Abhimanyu got worried. They then ask him to recite something and then only he will be able to take Akshara. Abhimanyu recites an interesting poem and leaves everyone impressed.

Then, it's time for Akshara's bidaai and she gets emotional as she bids adieu to her family. Swarna tells her that she will have to take care of the whole family now and Akshara tells her that she is really scared if she is not able to live up to everyone's expectations.

Well, Aarohi is a little upset that after everything gets resolved but she is leaving the family. Aaru's real life Akshara is not Pranali but her adorable sister Vipasa. Check out the adorables: 

In the upcoming episode, Akshara and Abhimanyu reach the Birla house and Akshara tells him that she is excited to enter her new home. However, they find the doors closed. Akshara gets upset seeing this and so Abhimanyu tells her that the profession his family is in their time is not theirs but of the patients. 

Also read: AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Viewers ask for an explanation from makers comparing Yeh Rishta's #AbhiRaKiShaadi and Anupamaa's #MaAnKiShaadi after the dreadful mehndi with the family tree

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Harshad Chopda Pranali Rathod Karishma Sawant Mayank Arora Sharan Anandani Ami Trivedi Ashish Nayyar Paras Priyadarshan Pragati Mehra Vinay Jain Neeraj Goswami Niharika Chouksey Swati Chitnis Sachin Tyagi Ali Hassan Niyati Joshi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 03:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Vidhi Pandya opens up on how Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye has brought a change in the mindset of people, shares about her alternate career choices apart from acting and much more
MUMBAI: Sony TV rolled out a new show titled Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye a few months ago.The show stars Vidhi Pandya and...
ALL THINGS LOVE! Meet Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant's real life Akshara from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
Exclusive! “My character is unlike me, who is not at all aware about the social media world” Ankush Bahuguna on his character in the short movie Badboli Bhavna
MUMBAI : Actor and social media influencer Ankush Bahuguna has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with...
WOW! Take a look at Jannat Zubair rocking in some stunning jewelry
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly-world.Also read...
Exciting! Pandya Store's Shiva aka Kanwar has a special message for these co stars. Check out!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly-world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in...
Super Sexy! Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 fame, Gautam Vig raises temperatures in these pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly-world.Also read  ...
Recent Stories
Interesting! Is Parineeti Chopra dating Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu? Details inside
Interesting! Is Parineeti Chopra dating Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu? Details inside
Latest Video