All you need to know about Aladdin star Siddharth Nigam and his family

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam is one of the popular actors of the small screen. The ace star has become quite famous since has starred in the show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

Sid is popularly known for his role in Dhoom 3 where he played the double role of young Aamir Khan.

Not many are aware that Sid doesn't belong to a filmy background and has made his way to the entertainment world on the basis of his talent and hard work.

Siddharth's father Ramvir Tokas passed away when he was just a few years old. The actor is always spotted with his mother Vibha who has raised Sid and his brother Abhishek Nigam all by herself. She runs an NGO and a beauty parlour.

Sid and his brother Abhishek uses their maternal surname.

The Aladdin star is a top-level gymnast and we have seen Sid showing his gymnastic skills in his various Instagram videos.

Not just that, Sid is also a terrific dancer.

Siddharth has become a social media sensation at such a small age and has a whopping 4.2 million followers.

The handsome hunk is a heartthrob of many and is known for his dashing looks.

We wish Siddharth loads of success in future!

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.