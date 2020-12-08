All you need to know about late actress Divya Bhatnagar’s mother, brother and husband

MUMBAI: In an unfortunate turn of events, Divya Bhatnagar who was a well-known television actress passed away. The Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai actress had tested positive for Coronavirus on 26th November. She left this world on 7th December at around 3 am. Divya passed away at the age of 34.

The actress was hospitalised a few days back and was put on a ventilator as her oxygen level was low. She is survived by her mother, brother Devashish Bhatnagar, and husband Gagan. Days before Divya passed away, the actress' mother had shared how her daughter's oxygen level had dropped to 71. Speaking to ETimes TV, Divya's mother also opened up about how the actress' husband Gagan had left her within a year of their marriage. Divya's mother called Gagan a fraud and added, "He has left her and is not bothered to even come forward for a while. She married without informing us. I am aghast that post-marriage she has been living in a very small place in Oshiwara. She was living in a big house at Mira Road earlier. She has undergone a lot in the recent past."

Divya Bhatnagar's family members

Mother: Mrs Bhatnagar

Brother: Devashish Bhatnagar

Husband: Gagan

Talking about Divya's husband Gagan, he is associated with showbiz and has worked for production houses making reality shows. When Divya was in the hospital, the actress' Tera Yaar Hoon Main makers Shashi-Sumeet helped the Bhatnagars financially.

In addition to Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai, the actress did shows like Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre, and Vish to name a few.

