All you need to know about telly fame Mohit Malhotra

MUMBAI: Just like many telly fames, Mohit entered into showbiz post-participating in MTV's popular reality show Splitsvilla 2.

His debut small screen performance was as 'Birju' in Star Plus' Mitwa Phool Kamal Ke.

In 2010, he appeared in Sasural Genda Phool as 'Sid'.

In 2011, he was cast in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain as 'Kartik Sharma', though he quit his role later.

In 2012, Mohit played 'Vihaan' in Kya Hua Tera Vaada.

In 2014, he portrayed the character of 'Zubair Qureshi' in Colors' Beintehaa.

In 2015, Malhotra played 'Yash Mehra' in Zee TV's Jamai Raja.

After doing brief roles here and there, Mohit made his big-screen debut in Vikram Bhatt's psychological thriller Hacked in 2020, opposite his TV co-star Hina Khan. He played Hina's main love-interest.

Later in August, he portrayed the role of 'Hriday' in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 5 alongside co-star Hina Khan.

Also Read: Ashish Kapoor bags Star Bharat’s Pratigya 2

Also Read: It was a challenging yet exciting experience to cast for Ishara’s ‘Humkadam’: Dheeraj Mishra

Source: Internet