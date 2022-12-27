All you need to know about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Neil aka Paras Priyadarshan 

MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become one of the longest running shows of TV and is currently focusing on the story of the third generation in the show. The show is currently following the pregnancy of Aarohi and Akshara and the troubles coming their way.

Paras Priyadarshan plays the character of Neil on the show. He has a huge fan following and they love his performance and character in the show.

Apart from being a talented actor and a fitness enthusiast, here are a few things you would love to know about the handsome actor Paras.

Paras was born in New Delhi and studied in Sri Venkateshwara college in Delhi.

Paras is a private person and normally does not share much about his family. His social media is full of pictures of him in the gym or with his co-stars from his shows.

Currently he is a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai where his character Neil will be attacked by goons and the attack turns fatal.

Paras is known for his stunning performance in shows and series like Haseena (2017), Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai (2017) and Taj Mahal 1989 (2020) and so on.

