Alok Nath DENIED using a lavish vanity during the shoot of Bidaai: Rajan Shahi

MUMBAI: The outbreak of deadly coronavirus has made the world come to a standstill. The entertainment industry too, has suffered immensely and the shoots of all the current shows have been stopped. This, however, has paved the way for many old cults shows re-running on various channels.

One of the blockbusters shows on Star Plus’ Sapna Babul Ka…. Bidaai has also made a comeback on the Television. TellyChakkar.com connected with the Producer of the show Mr. Shahi and in a candid conversation with us, he shared interesting anecdotes about his shows which we would provide to our readers in several articles. (Also Read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/rajan-shahi-reveals-how-sara-khan-was-cast-sapna-babul-ka-bidaai-200423 )

On casting Alok Nath for his show, Rajan said, “I called Alok Nath jee and asked him if he would be a part of the show. I narrated the script and he positively replied. I told him that I can’t afford to pay him the huge amount that he deserves, to which he said that he is fine with it as far as the story and the character sketch is impressive. I was elated to have him on board”.

Recalling the first day of shoot with Alok Nath, Mr. Shahi said, “The make-up rooms on Bidaai sets were a bit tiny and congested. Keeping in mind the stature of Alok sir, I called for a lavish vanity for him. In the middle of the shoot, he came up to me and said that he doesn’t need the lavish vanity from the next day and will be happy with the make-up rooms available on the set”.

Rajan Shahi added, “I’m blessed to have worked with such experienced yet grounded actors in my career and more than anything I’ve earned good-will amongst people in the industry”.

