Along with Rashami Desai, another actress joins the cast of Colors’ Naagin 4

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar recently broke the news about Rashami Desai returning to fiction space with popular supernatural drama Naagin 4 (Balaji Telefilms).

As mentioned by us, Rashami has replaced her ex co-star of Dil Se Dil Tak Jasmin Bhasin in Naagin 4 to depict the role of Nayantara.

Now, we hear that actress Roselin Soniya Gomes, who featured in films like Munna Michael and Ghayal 2 and shows like Kasam and Kaun Hai, and last seen in Kundali Bhagya, has bagged Naagin 4.

According to our sources, she will apparently play Brinda’s (Nia Sharma) friend in the show.

We could not get through her for a comment.

Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural drama Naagin is one of the hit shows on TV and the viewers have enjoyed watching all the three seasons and are currently binging on the fourth installment. Along with the great and gripping storyline, every season stars the stellar cast to take the drama and thrill quotient a notch higher.

This season features Nia Sharma, Vijendra Kumeria and Anita Hassanandani in the lead roles. And now with the entry of Rashami, the coming episodes are definitely to look forward to!