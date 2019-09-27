Alongside Aladin, Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur come together for 'THIS'

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur are one of the most celebrated artists on television. People are in awe of them for their fine acting skills and the way they look.



Avneet has a good fanbase and so does Siddharth. Their chemistry is quite loved by the fans of SAB TV’s Aladin – Naam Toh Suna Hi Hoga. And now, offering a treat to their followers, they made a video on the musical - Sanu ek pal chain na aawe and on the melodious tune, they create magic by taking romance to another level as Aladin and Jasmine.

