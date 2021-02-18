Alpana Buch aka Baa of Anupamaa misses Paras Kalnawat aka Samar; dedicates THIS song to him

MUMBAI: The diehard fans of Paras Kalnawat were left heartbroken and worried when the news about him testing positive for COVID-19 broke out. The actor has taken all the safety precautions and has quarantined himself.

Well, Paras was shooting for Star Plus' show Anupamaa produced by Rajan Shahi. The actor plays a pivotal role on the show. (Read here: Here's how Paras Kalnawat will feature in Anupamaa inspite of testing Covid positive)

We all know that Paras' track was quite crucial but now that he has been tested positive, he has to be away from the shooting spot for some days.

In the show, Samar is shown to have gone to Mumbai for his dance workshops. The makers are trying to incorporate Samar’s presence in the show, given the fact that he is the closest to his mother Anupamaa. In one of the episodes, Samar sends a voice note to his mummy congratulating her on winning the bravery award. Even in the upcoming episodes, a glimpse of Samar will be seen in the show as he video calls Anupamaa.

While the audience will get to see Samar in the show, the cast of the show is missing the mischievous and ever-active Paras. Alpana Buch who plays the character of Baa (Leela) in the show, posted a message for Paras on Instagram saying that she’s missing him on the sets. She also dedicated a beautiful song titled ‘Ruth Na Jaana’ from the movie 1942: A Love Story.

Have a look at her post:

