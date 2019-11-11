Altbalaji And Zee 5 Drop The Triailer Of Their Upcoming Web Series Virgin Bhasskar

MUMBAI: Blazing a trail through audience's hearts with back-to-back, hit original series, ALTBalaji and ZEE5 drop the trailer of yet another exciting drama, Virgin Bhasskar. With their previous shows ruling the roost and trending on IMDB, this rom-com too, is here to stay and promises to keep you entertained. The series is a laugh riot about the faults of an erotica novelist, Bhasskar Tripathi, who wants to lose his virginity with the girl he loves but is unable to. As a gesture to express the things happening in his life as well as other events surrounding him, he chooses to pen down his feelings through his novel which became a hit.



This comedy of errors will see Anant Joshi and Rutpanna Aishwarya in the lead roles essaying the characters of Bhasskar and Vidhi respectively. Bhasskar is an erotica novelist and Vidhi is an aspiring IAS officer, who makes one admire her for the positive attitude she carries. The trailer shows how Bhasskar Tripathi is furious about still being a virgin in his 20’s and later when he falls for a girl (Vidhi) how he fails at all the things he does to get his cherry popped. Being a virgin is a disaster for his social life, but it somehow helps him in his writing. He understands the pain of not getting lucky but somehow, he knows the fibre of the audience who read his novels. Now to add to his misery and making things worse, he faces immense peer pressure for losing his virginity and his antics to relieve this frustration which results in the comedy of errors. The 10-episode series will surely tickle your funny bone as the life and problems of Bhasskar unfold, one after another.



Playing the role of an erotica novelist, Anant Joshi shares, “This series is one of a kind and the character is very different. The character is so well written that I was convinced for this role at the first go. My character Bhasskar is an adult novelist but the irony of his life is that he hasn’t experienced any relationships in real life. The team has taken a lot of effort to portray this reality on screen and ensure the audience can experience something new. I just hope that all our hard work pays off.”



With the show all set to stream on November 19, Virgin Bhasskar is a comedy of errors about an adult novelist who wants to lose his virginity with the girl he loves and cannot help but write about it in his novel.