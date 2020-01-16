ALTBalaji and ZEE5 announce their Upcoming Series, “A Married Woman”

ALTBalaji is on a spree with back-to-back show launches. Kick starting the New Year on a high note, the leading homegrown OTT player, recently launched the much-anticipated series - Code M, and also announced the show starring actor Parth Samthaan. The OTT platform brings more exciting news for the fans, with the announcement of the filming beginning of their latest show ‘A Married Woman’. Based on Manju Kapur’s book, ALTBalaji and ZEE5 bring you an unconventional love story, A Married Woman which beautifully captures the philosophy behind a love story that rose over a time of political unrest in 1992 which finally has been corrected by a Supreme Court verdict after 27 years. It is a story of two beautiful souls that come together beyond societal bounds and portrayed by Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra in the lead roles.

The show also marks the digital debut for both the actresses is a story of Aastha and Peeplika, played by Ridhi and Monica respectively. Aastha is a middle-class Delhi girl, a teacher by profession and a painter by passion. She is the perfect daughter, mother and wife whose life decisions are always taken by others; until she meets Peeplika, whose personality is completely the opposite, an artist who’s never been interested in anything the least bit conventional.

On her digital debut, Ridhi Dogra said, “I feel really honoured to be the part of a story which is so relevant. It’s not just a story about two women and same sex relationship, it’s much more than that. As an artist I really didn’t have any inhibition. I was sure if anyone must make such show it should be coming from Ekta because she is truly a boss babe. I think this is a huge opportunity for me, great space and I am so glad that I waited so long for this one.”

On bagging the character of Peeplika, Monica Dogra quipped, “I am super excited about this project as it’s my debut in the web space. I would like to thank ALTBalaji for believing in me to portray this character. I could not have asked for anything better than this for my digital debut. I have been known as a musician and for having played a few roles on the big screen, but this project gives me an opportunity to showcase my acting skills to the fullest. Apart from a talented crew, I will be sharing screen space with Ridhi who an established actor is already, with a huge fan following. I am really excited to work with her. I hope the audience will like us both in the show.”

‘A Married Woman’ is a story of two women whose lives and marriages stand as a complete contrast to each other and yet when their paths cross their world changes drastically. The two women slowly fall in love with each other and soon become the centre of each other’s life. The series is based on the renowned book “Married Women” whose rights were acquired by ALT in 2019 and script writing started in March’ 2019.