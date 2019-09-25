News

ALTBalaji and ZEE5 unveil the new posters of their upcoming web series Fixerr

25 Sep 2019 05:06 PM

MUMBAI: The fresh new posters of ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s masala entertainer Fixerr are out now. Raising the excitement levels ahead of the show’s launch this October 7, one sees in the talented star cast in a captivating avatar. With each of the posters revealing a bit about Mahie Gill, Isha Koppikar and Shabir Ahluwalia, the stars of the show, one can’t wait to see what lies in store in the upcoming thriller that’s sure to keep audiences at the very edge of their seats.  

Fixerr is a story of a tainted ATS officer from Delhi who is drawn into the murky underbelly of the Mumbai movie mafia and its industrialists. The web-series delves into the personal life of Jaiveer Maalik aka Fixerr and how he deals with his newfound profession and fixes various illegal matters.

