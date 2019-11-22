ALTBalaji’s Fittrat to RETURN with season 2

MUMBAI: ALTBalaji’s newly launched romantic musical drama Fittrat has been receiving accolades from the masses.

The series marks the digital debut of the gorgeous Krystle Dsouza, stunning Anushka Ranjan, and heartthrob Aditya Seal.

Fittrat showcases a journey of how a girl Tarini (Krystle) from a small town carves a niche for herself in the world of influential people.

Fittrat has had an amazing run already and has not only topped Bollywood films but Hollywood too on the IMBD charts!

Fans can rejoice as we have heard that the series will return with season two with the same cast.

Isn’t that amazing?

Well, for now, enjoy watching the current season, and hold on to your excitement for the new installment.