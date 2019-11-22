News

ALTBalaji’s Fittrat to RETURN with season 2

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Nov 2019 07:33 PM

MUMBAI: ALTBalaji’s newly launched romantic musical drama Fittrat has been receiving accolades from the masses.  

The series marks the digital debut of the gorgeous Krystle Dsouza, stunning Anushka Ranjan, and heartthrob Aditya Seal.

Fittrat showcases a journey of how a girl Tarini (Krystle) from a small town carves a niche for herself in the world of influential people.

Fittrat has had an amazing run already and has not only topped Bollywood films but Hollywood too on the IMBD charts!

Fans can rejoice as we have heard that the series will return with season two with the same cast.

Isn’t that amazing?

Well, for now, enjoy watching the current season, and hold on to your excitement for the new installment.

 

Tags > ALTBalaji, Fittrat, season 2, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In Pics : Rajan Shahi welcomes Helly Shah

In Pics : Rajan Shahi welcomes Helly Shah
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget
Manish Tulsiyani
Manish Tulsiyani
Dhruv Bhandari
Dhruv Bhandari
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Vin Rana
Vin Rana

past seven days