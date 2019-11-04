News

ALTBalaji’s Gandii Baat is back with yet another Titlating special episode

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Nov 2019 12:47 PM

MUMBAI: ALTBalaji’s Gandii Baat has been breaking records and topping the charts since the release of the first season. The show beguiled the audience through its three seasons. Adding to its successful legacy, ALTBalaji introduces the trailer of the all-new exciting episode of the series titled ‘Meetha Meetha…Pyara Pyara’. With the previous seasons creating mass hysteria with its enticing content, viewers can gear up for yet another alluring episode of the show.

The episode highlights how the lack of sex education combined with the social stigma of discussing sex, results in a phobia about consummating the marriage. This fear leads to some unexplored paths looking for answers to questions no one is willing to address. Gandii Baat sparkles a focus on social issues through its delineation of genuine stories from Rural India.

Tags > ALTBalaji, Gandii Baat, Meetha Meetha…Pyara Pyara, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Amit Tandon
Amit Tandon
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Aakanksha Juneja
Aakanksha Juneja
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan

past seven days