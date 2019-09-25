News

ALTBalaji's Fixerr to release on THIS DATE!

MUMBAI: ALTBalaji is set to put forth a new story titled Fixerr, releasing on 7th October 2019. It is produced by Sakett Saawhney’s Ekomkar Pictures and directed by Soham Shah. The cast includes Shabir Ahluwalia, Mahie Gill, Isha kopikar, Karishma Sharma, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Varun Badola, and Anshuman Malhotra.

According to our sources, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas Veera fame Gagan Anand will also be seen in the project.

In this show, Gagan is playing the character of a rich industrialist's son named Tarun Dalmiya.

'It was great working with Varun Badola, who plays my father, and Karishma Sharma, whom I was paired with,' says Gagan.

Shabbir Ahluwalia's character, Mallik, who is a fixer, has a love–hate relationship with Tarun Dalmiya. Each time Tarun makes a mistake or has a secret to hide, Mallik bails him out! Tarun is a very complex character in terms of his sexual orientation, his conflicts, and above all his disillusioned lifestyle.

Well, we are sure that the audience cannot wait to watch this one!
 

