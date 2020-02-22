Always had to fight for credits: Casting Director Prashant Neel

MUMBAI: Myriad people are responsible for making a show successful, but as actors are the face of the project, they receive most of the appreciation. The crew who endlessly work behind the camera often remain the unsung heroes.

We got in touch with young and handsome casting director Prashant Neel and took some insights over his experience in the field. Read the interview.

Tell us about your journey as a casting director.

2013 In Mumbai, l was here to perform a one-month internship procedure. Was a media student, so you must be knowing the compulsion. So, one of those internships was, In casting. Did it for shows like Suvreen Guggal, Arjun & Qubool hai with Four lion films. This is how I got introduced to the field of Casting Direction. Vishal Gupta was the casting director; I was his intern for a month where I learned the nuances of this job. Then post a year when I completed my graduation from International School of Business & Media, Pune, I was back to Mumbai choosing Casting as a permanent career. For around six months I assisted another renowned casting director Sohan Thakur. I learned to handle multiple daily soaps at a time. Worked with him on several hit daily soaps like Rangrasiya, Madhubala, Doli Armano ki amongst others. Within a few months, I was ready to work as an Independent Casting Director with the contacts that I built, thanks to Sohan Thakur.

I was offered with my First Independent show Jaaney Kya hoga Rama Re for Life Ok, produced by Shobhna Desai Mam. She gave me the opportunity and confidence to work individually. I also currently work with Shobhna Desai Productions whenever anything new comes up. There have been many ups and downs and immense hard work involved. At times there were extremely busy days while I also went through jobless days. It has been a long journey from Jaane kya Hoga till Choti Sardarni.

Which are the major shows that you’ve cast for?

Individually I have handled shows Albeli Kahani Pyar KI, Kuldeepak , Gulaam , Zindagi ki Mehek, Dil De k Deko, Siddhant , Meri Durga , Jaat na poocho Prem Ki , Lal Ishq and Choti Sardarni

Do you think Casting Directors are paid well?

We work really hard and accordingly yes, we feel we are underpaid.

Do you think Casting Directors get enough recognition and appreciation?

Casting is a thankless job they say I always had to fight for the credits. TV Casting directors are like Mr India (invisible).

Your future projects

There are a couple of web series for Amazon Prime, Hot star & Zee 5 for which I’m in talks. Also, In talks for a daily soap as well with a renowned Production company.

Here wishing Prashant good luck for his future projects.