Always wanted to try different dimensions of media: Aadarsh Jain

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com exclusively reported about Rakhi Singh and Aadarsh Jain turning producers and that they are coming up with an interesting web-series titled Candlelight Tales under R & P Entertainment Production.

Aadarsh is known name in acting as well as in the field of casting direction. Like a hungry professional that Aadarsh is, he always wanted to explore other fields related to media and his quest has

landed himself to now become a producer.

TellyChakkar.com got in touch with the multi-talented Aadarsh, who said, “I like to explore different dimensions of media and not restrict myself just as an actor or as a casting director and hence I

tried my hands on producing a web-series and I hope the audience will give it as much love that they give to my performance as an actor or as a casting director”.

Candlelight Tales will be a psychological horror which will have different stories with different star casts. We already reported about Virgin Bhaskar fame Rutpanna Aishwarya bagging the project.

