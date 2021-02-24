Aly and Jasmin spotted at airport, are off to Aly's home town Kashmir

MUMBAI: Aly and Jasmin the most loved couple of television. Recently, they grabbed the headlines for their stint in the Bigg Boss house.

They were initially best of friends but made their relationship official during their stay in the Bigg Boss house.

In fact, Aly had come to play the game only for Jasmin and he stood by her side like a pillar of strength, but post her exit from the show, the actor played the game for himself and became one of the finalists.

After coming out of the show, the two are spending some quality time with each other. They were seen at a restaurant dining together.

Yesterday, the two were spotted at the airport as they were flying to Aly’s hometown Kashmir. As the paparazzi quizzed them, Jasmin told the media that for her, Aly is the winner and she is proud of him that he reached so far in the show.

Aly was seen saying that he hasn’t yet got good sleep and he hope to sleep for hours soon.

Well, no doubt that the two look cute and adorable with each other, and fans love watching them together.

