Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin follow the steps of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kholi

MUMBAI: Aly and Jasmin are one of the most loved couples on television, and the two look adorable with each other.

Initially, they were best friends, but when Aly entered the Bigg Boss house as a wild card, the two made their relationship official.

The two met on the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, and from there began a strong bond of friendship, which then led to a relationship of love.

Today, the duo has a massive fan following and is loved by the audiences. Their fans fondly call them Jasly.

Post Bigg Boss, the couple had gone to Kashmir, where they spent some quality time with Aly’s family.

There were seen in two music videos, which have done exceptionally well in terms of viewership on YouTube.

(ALSO READ: OMG! Check out what Jasmin replied to a hashtag related to Jasly)

The duo gets papped by the paparazzi whenever they go out for dinner dates or for a vacation.

One of the fan clubs shared a photo of Jasmin and Aly where they have been clicked exactly the same way as Anushka and Virat.

Well, no doubt that they make an adorable pair just like Virushka and are loved by one and all.

What are your thoughts about the click? Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: OMG! Check out what Jasmin replied to a hashtag related to Jasly)