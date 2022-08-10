Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin jet off for a vacay to Switzerland

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin jet off for a vacay to Switzerland

MUMBAI :It is safe to say that actor-couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are one of the most loved and adored couples in the TV industry. Adorable chemistry: Their stay in the Bigg Boss house was enough to prove to the world that not only do they look adorable together, but the way they interact with each other, the way they take care of each other, everything is beyond adorable!

One thing about Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s relationship is that they are completely natural with each other. When they entered the Bigg Boss house a few years back, they entered as friends, and one saw their realization of love towards each other in the house.

Jasmin who has a massive fan following online has shared an update for her fans. She and Aly are off to Switzerland for a fun vacation together to bring in Aly’s 32nd birthday. Check out her post here;

There is no doubt that Aly and Jasmin are the cutest couple in tinsel town and fans love their chemistry and seeing them together.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

 

Latest Video

