Aly Goni opted out of Bigg Boss 14?

MUMBAI: According to an entertainment portal, Aly Goni is not participating in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. Report has it that the actor, who is not only popular in the industry but also enjoys a great fan following on social media too, was offered a heavy amount to enter the show.

The actor was also an apt contestant for the show as he is often in news for his blunt statements while voicing his opinion on social media. However, now as per a report in SpotboyE.com, Aly is not participating in the show as he has bagged another big project.

A source close to him informed the portal, "Aly was not only approached to be part of the show but a heavy amount was offered to him to be in the game. But he is not entering the show as he is doing a web film under a big banner and currently wants to focus on it completely."

Aly is known for playing Romi Bhalla in Ekta Kapoor's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. He has been part of reality shows such as Splitsvilla 5, Khatron Ke Khiladi: Jigar Pe Trigger, among others.

CREDITS: SPOTBOYE