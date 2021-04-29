Aly Goni promises his fan clubs that he will take help of cybercrime, if the abuses on his fans continues; gives a stern warning

MUMBAI: Aly Goni is a well-known actor in the entertainment business. He rose to fame with his performance as Romi in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Post that Aly participated in many reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi, Nach Baliye, and Bigg Boss. He started his career as a contestant on the show MTV Splitsvilla.

Aly’s fame skyrocketed to another level post his stint in the Bigg Boss house.

The audience loved to watch the real side of Aly. They felt a connection and enjoyed his game.

Though a wild card entry, Aly made it to the finale and was the fourth finalist of the show.

These days, he is making headlines for his personal life. He is garnering attention for his cute relationship with Jasmin and the fans love their Jodi and consider them as one of the best pairs on-screen and off-screen.

The actor has a lot of fan clubs dedicated to himself and at times haters too target them and throw a lot of abuse on them.

Now this seemed to have pissed Aly Goni, and he seems to be taking this case in his hands.

He has a fan page named Aly Goni The Youth Icon and seems like this page is facing some kind of trolling and abuses are been thrown on them.

Aly took on to his social media and said that he doesn’t know who are these people who are literally abusing the group admins who seem to be females and he apologized to them that because of him they have to go through all this.

He also promised them that if this continues then he will and seek help from the cybercrime and told them to just send him the screenshots and Instagram IDs of those who continue to harass them.

Well, that’s a really sweet gesture from Aly Goni, as he decides to take a stand for his fans and fight against these useless trolls.

