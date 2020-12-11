Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli surprise the housemates as they enter the Bigg Boss House

MUMBAI: Since the entry of the Challengers and Vikas Gupta, the dynamics inside the house have undergone a drastic change. To make things more interesting, Bigg Boss has been introducing different twists. Vikas shares a very personal and shocking bit of news from the outside with Abhinav. He says that Kavita and her husband have claimed that he used to drink heavily and call her at inappropriate times. Abhinav is clearly taken aback by this. He immediately shares this development with Rubina who decides to address it the moment they exit the house.

Soon after, in what is announced as Bigg Boss’ Breaking News, Rakhi Sawant enters the Bigg Boss house after 13 long years! Rakhi infuses a whole lot of happiness and smiles in the Bigg Boss House. While she warns Arshi that she will protect her, Arshi is seen clashing with the fiery Rakhi as Vikas watches.

The next surprise is Nikki Tamboli’s re-entry. Eijaz is most happy to see her and Nikki, too, is extremely happy to meet the housemates and be a part of Bigg Boss again.

Jasmin cannot hold back her tears when Bigg Boss injects a shot of happiness in her life by revealing her dear friend Aly as the next entrant in the house! The two hug and share several sweet moments! However, Aly has several observations to make about Jasmin’s game regarding Vikas. He also takes on Eijaz and shares with several housemates about how Eijaz is a flipper and is talking behind other housemates’ backs.