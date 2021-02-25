Aly Goni rings in his birthday with Jasmine and his family, shares a video of him cutting the cake and playing with his niece and nephew

MUMBAI: Today is Aly Goni’s birthday, and the actor along with Jasmine has flown to his home town Jammu- Kashmir to be with his family.

Aly and Jasmin are the most loved couple on television. Recently, they grabbed the headlines for their stint in the reality show Bigg Boss.

They were initially best of friends but made their relationship official during their stay in the Bigg Boss house.

In fact, Aly had come to play the game only for Jasmin and he stood by her side like a pillar of strength, but after her exit from the show, the actor played the game for himself and became one of the finalists.

Now post the game, both are spending some good time with each other, and the other day we had seen the two dining at a restaurant.

Since it is Aly’s birthday, the actor shared a post where he is seen celebrating his special day with his family and Jasmin.

In the video, Aly is seen cutting his cake and he is surrounded by his entire family, his parents, sisters, and ladylove Jasmin.

He also shared an adorable video of him playing with his niece and nephew which will steal your hearts and bring a smile on your face.

Well, there is no doubt that Aly is a family man and he prefers to spend his birthday with the people whom he loves the most.

Talking about his relationship with Jasmin, Aly had said that he is going to take time for marriage as he wants to enjoy the dating phase with her.

The actor is receiving a lot of wishes from his fans and well-wishers and he is overwhelmed with the response he is getting.

