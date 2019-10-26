News

Aly Goni’s Baliye, Natasa Stankovic feels that her hardwork has paid off!

26 Oct 2019 01:01 PM

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye has made sure to entertain the masses with not only the dance performances but also with a dose of laughter and entertainment.

According to the report in SpotBoyE, the celebrity couples are leaving no stone unturned to impress the judges with their mind-boggling acts.

This week, with a theme of contemporary dance, Natasa Stankovic and Aly Goni left the audience smitten with their performance with the song from Kabir Singh - ‘Tera Ban Jaunga’ impressing one and all.

And sharing her happiness, SpotBoye reported quoting her how she has learnt learned ballet professionally for 17 years. And now her hardwork has paid off. 

past seven days