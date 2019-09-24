Aly Goni’s fanboy moment with Hrithik Roshan on Nach Baliye 9!

MUMBAI: It was a fanboy moment for Nach Baliye 9 contestant Aly Goni, whose dream came true after meeting Bollywood’s greek god, Hrithik Roshan. Aly got a chance to pose with the 'world’s most handsome man' Hrithik Roshanm who recently visited the show’s set.

Aly Goni took to his Instagram and uploaded a picture of him with Hrithik on the sets of Nach Baliye 9. He said, “With the world's most handsome man”.

We can totally relate to Aly Goni going all gaga over meeting Hrithik Roshan. It was no less than a dream come true moment for the television actot.

Hrithik Roshan visited the sets of Nach Baliye 9 as a celebrity guest and added spark to it by his presence.

Apart from his fanboy moment with Hrithik, Aly Goni and his baliye Natasha are winning hearts of, both, the judges and the audience. Their recent performance made everyone, including the judges and the special guest Sanjay Dutt, feel heavy-hearted. Raveena and Ahmed Khan also praised Aly and his bae by coming on the stage.

Now, to know if Aly also managed to impress Hrithik by his dance moves, we will have to wait for the coming weekend episode!