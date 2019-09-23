Aly Goni’s lunch date with rumoured girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin

MUMBAI: Aly Goni is one of the most popular television actors. He is known for shows like Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan and Ye Hai Mohabbatein. Currently, he is seen on the dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9 with his ex Natasa Stankovic.

Rumour has it that he is dating Jasmin Bhasin and on Sunday, he went out on a lunch date with the actress. The two spent quality time and were enjoying each other's company. Aly took to social media and shared a few videos and pictures wherein he was seen entering a posh restaurant in Mumbai. Jasmin gifted Aly an expensive and branded wallet. He shared the video and thanked her for gifting him. He captioned the video as, "#bestfriendgoals loveyou".

Take a look below.