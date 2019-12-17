News

Aly Goni welcomes new member in his family

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Dec 2019 08:00 PM

MUMBAI: One of the most popular television actors, Aly Goni is quite active on social media. He makes sure to update his fans by sharing the smallest details about his personal and professional life. His most recent post is about his latest achievement. 

What do you think about this Showtee ?

Well, the actor is in the news right now as he just bought a new swanky car. He took to his Instagram account to share pictures and announce the achievement.

He wrote, 'Allhamdullilah  new addition in family #BMWx5 Shukar Allah.'

Have a look at the post.

Aly began his career with reality show Splitsvilla Season 5 (2012) but rose to fame with Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as Romi Bhalla. He was also quite a popular contestant on Star Plus’ celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 along with  his ex-flame Natasa Stankovik.

TellyChakkar would like to wish Aly heartiest congratulations for his achievement.

 

 

Tags > Aly Goni, social media, Instagram, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs at Omung Kumar's Ave Maria's...

Celebs at Omung Kumar's Ave Maria's screening
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rishi Bhutani
Rishi Bhutani
Saurabh Pandey
Saurabh Pandey
Amrapali Gupta
Amrapali Gupta
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Navina Bole
Navina Bole
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari

past seven days