Aly Goni welcomes new member in his family

MUMBAI: One of the most popular television actors, Aly Goni is quite active on social media. He makes sure to update his fans by sharing the smallest details about his personal and professional life. His most recent post is about his latest achievement.



Well, the actor is in the news right now as he just bought a new swanky car. He took to his Instagram account to share pictures and announce the achievement.

He wrote, 'Allhamdullilah new addition in family #BMWx5 Shukar Allah.'

Have a look at the post.

Aly began his career with reality show Splitsvilla Season 5 (2012) but rose to fame with Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as Romi Bhalla. He was also quite a popular contestant on Star Plus’ celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 along with his ex-flame Natasa Stankovik.

TellyChakkar would like to wish Aly heartiest congratulations for his achievement.