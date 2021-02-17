Aly Goni wins the Valentine's special task

MUMBAI: With just a few days from the finale, "Bigg Boss" is keeping the top five contestants busy with some fun tasks and also making it entertaining for the audience. In the Tuesday episode, we saw that "Bigg Boss" announced a Valentine's special task where the contestants had to put balloons on their waist belt, and one of them would play Cupid and will try to pop those balloons, whosoever has the maximum number of balloons at the end will win the task.

The task began smoothly with Rakhi Sawant, then Rubina Dilaik and later Rahul Vaidya playing Cupid. Aly Goni smartly saved his balloons till he finally became Cupid and Nikki Tamboli popped his balloons. But later he collected twenty five balloons and won the task with a huge margin. When the task buzzer went off, Nikki tried to pop his balloons so that her friend Rubina can win, and "Bigg Boss," was quick to point out that even though they are so close to the finale she has not understood the task.

As his prize, "Bigg Boss" said that Aly can take anything from the BB Mall and when he saw a big teddy bear on the table, he told everyone that he will take this for good friend Jasmin Bhasin on February 21. Later "Bigg Boss" announced that he can take anything from the BB Mall and share it with the contestants, he got coffee, chocolates, etc. Since he knew that Nikki was upset about "Bigg Boss" telling her about the task, Aly made sure that to cheer her up by giving her some chocolates.

Later when "Bigg Boss" announced that Abhinav Shukla will be coming to meet Rubina for a date, Aly happily jumped around and said that he will make besan ka halwa for him. And he made a very tasty halwa and too Abhinav also couldn't stop himself from appreciating it.

A new day calls for a new task, and "Bigg Boss" will announce a new task in the Wednesday episode. Going by social media, Aly seems to have won the task and as his prize he asks "Bigg Boss" for a video call with his mom.

Our 'sher' Aly has played amazing throughout the season and given his best in all the tasks. He has kept the environment very cordial and positive too, and this is how a true BB winner looks like, so we can't wait for him to lift the trophy on February 21.