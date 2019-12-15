News

Aly Goni wishes his partner-in-crime a happy birthday; shares an adorable picture

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
15 Dec 2019 04:00 PM

MUMBAI: Aly Goni became famous as Romi Bhalla from Star Plus' popular show Ye Hai Mohabbate in which is all set to go off-air in a few days. The actor has been present in the show since the start and his role has received lots of praises from the fans.

Aly is one handsome hunk of the small screen and has a huge social media following on Instagram. We all know he is a complete family man and he has posted several pictures with his family on the popular photo-sharing app. The actor's family stays in Kashmir and he often misses them staying away from them.

And now, Aly's latest post will make us go aww. It is Aly's sister's birthday and on this special occasion, the handsome star took to social media to wish her. The actor called her his partner-in-crime and shared a lovely picture.

Take a look at the post.

Aly seems to share a very strong and special bond with his sister Nihar Khan, and this picture says it all.

Earlier, Aly had posted a really cute picture on his Instagram with his nephew Darain, and we couldn't stop drooling over their cuteness.

