On Aly Goni's birthday today, check out his 5 most-romantic pics with ladylove Jasmin Bhasin 

MUMBAI: Aly Goni - the name doesn’t need an introduction. He has been one of the most handsome actors in the telly world and his stint in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has won him a million hearts. Also, his recent stint in Bigg Boss 14 made him a household name.

Aly has become synonymous with friendship, kindness and love. The handsome hunk aced the art of winning hearts with his flawless smile, impressive strategies and cute gestures on the popular reality show.

However, amid all this, Aly’s equation with his best friend Jasmin Bhasin has been the talk of town endlessly. The duo, who have always maintained to be best friends and were known for having each other’s back, ended up falling in love with each other during their stint on Bigg Boss 14. In fact, Jasmin and Aly were seen confessing their love on national television and their sizzling chemistry has been creating a lot of buzz in the town.

Needless to say, as Jasmin and Aly are busy painting the town red with their adorable chemistry, it is a treat to watch them together.

So, as Aly Goni is celebrating his birthday today, we bring you some of his most adorable pictures with his ladylove Jasmin Bhasin, which proves that they make for a beautiful couple:

Aly and Jasmin share a beautiful bond and love to enjoy each other’s company to the fullest. In fact, their equation can change any dull moment into a happy one.

