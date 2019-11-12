Amal Sherawat is thankful to Waheguruji on being part of Choti Sardarni

MUMBAI: Colors’ popular show Choti Sardarni recently bagged the number one position on the rating chart. The show is produced by Cockcrow Productions and Shaika Films.



The show is loved by the masses for its unique storyline and characterization. The drama features actor Amal Sherawat, who plays the role of Jagga. His role is quite loved by masses.



On being a part of the Choti Sardarni, Amal shared, 'For the first time, I am playing an entirely positive role, an obedient son, caring brother, and a loving and endearing father. Very thankful to God for it. The team is brilliant. Writing, creative, direction, and artists are all doing their best, and the audience is showering their love. It's a day that reminds is to follow the footsteps of Waheguruji... selfless love and service for others.'



Keep up the good work, Amal!