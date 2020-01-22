Aman allows Aliya and baby to stay with them :Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka : 22nd January 2020 Written Update

MUMBAI: Dadi agrees to Roshni and tells them that we should check out about the baby's father. Tabezi puts the ring into the water and that ring takes her to Parveen she feels wried. Aman tells Aliya that he is not doubting her but he needs to confirm. She tells him ok she can understand, he thanks her holds her hand which makes Roshni uncomfortable. Tabeezi mantras not working. Parveen uses her magic. Tabeezi says she has covered the ring so that I don’t reach her. Parveen says now none can find me using the ring she tells her that I must find the ring before anyone get an idea about that

Roshni recalls their moment. She cries and goes. Aman wakes up and gets her dupatta fallen there. Roshni sees Aliya as the bride and gets shocked. She sees the door shut and goes to check. She sees Aliya putting her baby to sleep. Roshni offers help and goes. Aliya smiles in an evil way. A snake appears on her neck. Aman gets the result and he tells everyone that this is his baby and he and his mother will stay with them Parveen says Aman will not help but his baby will definitely help her getting back her powers. Parveen tells Roshni that she made mistake by sending Rubina away .she says it's hard to see husband's wife in I same home but his child will protect our family Aman agrees he says both will stay here. Aliya smiles

Parveen provokes Roshni she tells her decisions are yours she says I have objection and runs away Aaman goes behind her to console she tells her that it is his fault but the child will not pay for it. She tells him what if reports are fake. He tells her that It cannot be wrong because it is done in our family function she tells Aman that she gets bad wibes from her