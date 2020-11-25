"Aman and I are very similar like we both love our Taya ji the most", Rohit Handa talks about the relatability with his show Tu Patang Main Dor's character Aman 

MUMBAI: As an actor, artists have to perform various characters, some of which are completely white while some with a tinge of grey.

There are few artists who invest themselves in their character so much that the difference between both the actor and character starts diminishing. However, there are few artists who are already very similar to their reel characters in real.

Punjabi show Tu Patang Main Dor's lead actor Rohit Handa feels he can relate very closely to his on-screen character 'Aman'.

Rohit, who started his entertainment journey from Mumbai in 2016, where he featured in commercials alongside eminent figures like Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Akshay Kumar while also acting in web series.

However, the love for his homeland got him back to Punjab and he landed the lead in the show Tu Patang Main Dor, which is a cross border love story, opposite Chetna Singh who is playing the character of Zarina.

Talking about the similarity between his character and real self, Rohit says, “Aman and I are very similar like we both love our Taya ji the most. And because of this, in the show, he ensures that his love interest meets his Taya ji. Apart from this, both Rohit and Aman are cute and innocent and with time they are learning to behave maturely. Lastly, we both love our families a lot. I giving my all to fulfil the expectations from this character which becomes easier if the actor can relate to his on-screen character.”.

