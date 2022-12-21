Aman Gandhi shocks Tanvi Dogra with a new and unrecognisable avatar on Parineeti and you can’t miss it

MUMBAI: Parineetii is one of the most loved TV shows among the audience due to its intriguing storyline and unique plot. The story comprises one man getting married to two women, who are friends.

Fans love the chemistry of Aanchal Sahu aka Parineet, Tanvi Dogra aka Neetii, and Ankur Verma aka Rajeev.

A sacred bond of marriage entangles the lives of Parineet, Neeti, and Raj. Fate leads the two best friends to marry the same man, ensuing in a complicated love triangle. Audiences love the cast of the show and are always curious to find out what is going on behind the scenes, and how the actors get along, and whether the shooting process is fun.

ALSO READ:Exclusive! Parineeti: Parineet will confess her feelings for Rajeev but here’s the twist

Well Aman Gandhi, who is known for playing the role of Aayush on Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi, recently made a grand entry on the show Parineeti with the role of Vishal, Pari’s fake husband. He has been cracking up the audience with his antics, and fans are really loving him on the show. In one of the recent episodes, Aman totally changed his looks, and Tanvi’s character Neeti was in for a surprise. The changed avatar has definitely let fans have their fun, and he even reshared a couple of screen grabs. You can check it out here:

Meanwhile, we also reported about Parineeti and Dharampatni having a mahasangam. As per media reports, the two shows will come together for a mahasangam episode soon. They will collaborate and we will get to see an interesting track with major drama brewing. It will be very interesting to watch the two shows come together with such amazing characters and cast.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Balaji Telefilms shows Dharampatni and Parineeti to come together for a Mahasangam episode