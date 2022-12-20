Aman Gandhi shocks Tanvi Dogra with unrecognisable new avatar on Parineeti and you can’t miss it?

MUMBAI: Parineetii is one of the most loved TV shows among the audience due to its intriguing storyline and unique plot as the story comprises one man getting married to two women who are friends.

The fans love the chemistry of Aanchal Sahu aka Parineet, Tanvi Dogra aka Neetii and Ankur Verma aka Rajeev.

A sacred bond of marriage tangles the lives of Parineet, Neeti, and Raj. Fate leads two best friends to marry the same man ensuing a complicated love triangle. Audiences love the cast of the show and they are always curious to find out what is going on behind the scenes and how the actors get along and if the shooting process is fun.

Well, Aman Gandhi who is known for playing the role of Aayush on Zee TV’s Bhagyalakshmi and recently he made a grand entry on the show Parineeti in the role of Vishal, who is Pari’s fake husband. He has been cracking up the audience with his antics and fans are really loving him on the show. In one of the recent episodes, Aman totally changed up his looks, and Tanvi’s character Neeti was in for a surprise. The changed avatar has definitely let fans their fun and he even reshared a couple of screen grabs and you can check it out here:

Meanwhile, we also reported about Parineeti and Dharampatni having a mahasangam.As per media reports, the two shows will come together for a mahasangam episode soon. They will collaborate and we will get to see an interesting track with major drama brewing. It will be very interesting to watch the two shows come together with such amazing characters and cast.



