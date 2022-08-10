Aman Suthdar on portraying Amardeep in Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Junooniyat, says “To some extent, we both are emotional, and can do anything for people we love”

MUMBAI:Aman Suthdar plays a pivotal part in Junooniyat. This latest musical TV show is by Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey’s Dreamiyata Production and also stars Neha Rana, Ankit Gupta and Gautam Singh Vig. There is a lot of buzz around the show. In fact, a few days back Sargun also shared the title track of the fiction show composed by famous Bollywood musician duo Salim-Sulaiman that received much love.

“The best part of this show is music, and of course there is love. And we want that the junoon of junooniyat works everywhere and for everyone,” he says.

Aman will be seen as Amardeep in the show. “First of all the name of my character is similar to mine. Also, much like who I am, Amar too cares about relationships. To some extent, we both are emotional, and can do anything for people we love,” he adds.



This is the first time Aman is working with Dreamiyata and he feels lucky to have got this opportunity. “There is no doubt Dreamiyata is a good production house and both Ravi ji and Sargun ji's are big names. What really makes a difference here is that Ravi ji and Sargun ji are humble, respect the artist, and understands our feelings as well as needs. I want to thank them from the bottom of my heart,” he says.

Juniooniyat is also his first show set in Punjab and being shot in Chandigarh. “I am from Punjab and have always brought Punjab the best. So this is an amazing experience shooting here. For Hindi serials you had to earlier go to Mumbai, But thanks to Ravi ji n Sargun ma’am, they are now making shows that are being shot here in Punjab,” he adds.

About the changes he has found in the industry over the years, Aman says, “Now the focus is on content and performance and not on who is the lead or face value. Now a good actor can grow for the good and have enough opportunity.”