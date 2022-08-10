Amandeep Sidhu and Sai Ketan Rao From Star Plus Show Chashni Give A Sneak Peak About Their Equation

Amandeep Sidhu

MUMBAI: Star Plus is known to deliver intriguing and interesting content for it's viewers.  Audience witness all emotions, ranging from love, drama, revenge, and many more through its highly engaging shows. The channel has an amazing lineup of shows like Anupama that showcases women empowerment, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Teri Meri Doriyaann, Imlie, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Rajjo and Faltu that focus on family drama, and romance which has been well accepted by the viewers.

With the show, Chashni, Star Plus is raising its bar by creating a new leap in Indian television with a new and spiciest story that is based on two sisters who then turned out to become saas-bahu. Studded with twists and turns, Star Plus has brought a new story to the audience that has never been seen before on television with this new show, Chashni. Amandeep Sidhu essays the role of Chandni who is a fire fighter in the show, where as Roshni is also a rebel. One incident alters the whole world of their equation and relationship. It is revealed that Roshni who is the younger sister becomes the Saas of the elder one, Chandni. Sai Ketan Rao essays the role of Raunaq in the show. Chashni is produced by Sandiip Sikcand's Sol Productions.

Audience to witness  the chemistry between Chandni and Raunaq at the same time it also depicts a twisted bond between the two sisters, Chandni and Roshni. 

Amandeep Sidhu who plays the character of Chandni opined about her experience working with Sai Ketan Rao, " We share a great equation, I enjoy the Chandni and Raunaq Nok Jhok. It is fun shooting with Sai Ketan Rao. I like his energy and vibe with which he works and acts on set. I am grateful to the audience for showering us and our equation with appreciation and love"

Sai Ketan Rao essays the role of Raunaq in Star Plus show Chashni, opined about his experience working with Amandeep Sidhu, " I am grateful and thankful to the audience for garnering Amandeep and my equation with love and appreciation, I hope with each passing day, we are appreciated more and more. It is fun shooting with Amandeep, everyday is a new learning."

Chashni produced by Sol Production airs on Star Plus at 11pm from Monday to Sunday.

